iQOO 15R launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, price starts at Rs 44,999

iQOO has launched its affordable flagship phone, the iQOO 15R in India with a new design, attractive specifications, and premium-like features. This is said to be the first ‘R’ model in the flagship segment, which is said to cater to mid-range smartphone buyers.

Priced at under Rs 50,000, the iQOO 15R offers features like a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and 7,600mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iQOO phone.

iQOO 15R specifications and features

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 5000nits peak brightness. For performance, it relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a Supercomputing Q2 chip. The smartphone offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. In addition, it is also equipped with a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system for thermal heat management.

For photography, the iQOO 15R features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-700V sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a massive 7,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging. iQOO claims that it offers up to 3.1 hours of gaming, 16.3 hours of video playback, and 7.1 hours of social media usage time on a single charge.

Lastly, iQOO 15R runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

iQOO 15R price in India

The iQOO 15R comes at a starting price of Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The smartphone also comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB options that are priced at Rs 47,999 and Rs 52,999, respectively. Buyers choose from two colour options: Dark Knight and Triumph Silver.

The iQOO 15R is available to pre-order from February 24, and it will go on sale from March 3 on iQOO’s website, Amazon and selected retail stores. Buyers can also avail Rs 4,000 instant discount on select bank cards.

