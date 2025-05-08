iQOO Neo 10 launch in India on 26 May with 7000mAh battery, 120W charging; check details here

After teasing the phone a few days ago, iQOO has confirmed that its next device, the iQOO Neo 10, will be launching in India on 26 May. Alongside the launch date, the company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, as well as the Q1 Supercomputing chip, making the phone a performance powerhouse.

Two powerhouses. One mission — peak performance. ⚡

The all-new #iQOONeo10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and the advanced Supercomputing Chip Q1, working in tandem to deliver flagship-level speed, stable frame rates, and ultra-smooth gameplay.



Built for those who never… pic.twitter.com/pq0jNd21oy — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 8, 2025

We also know that the iQOO Neo 10 will be available in 2 colours: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. The red colourway features a dual tone back design, whereas the chrome variant appears to have a metallic finish. The images shared by the company also indicate dual rear cameras on the iQOO Neo 10, however, the exact details about the sensors remain unknown as of now.

For those who redefine precision in every game and every task. ⚡

Introducing Titanium Chrome — the color of unrelenting performance and refined elegance.



Built for those who demand sleek power for work and gaming,



Titanium Chrome is crafted to elevate your every move.



Own… pic.twitter.com/tl1gHBr2t3 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 6, 2025

Amazon's microsite for iQOO Neo 10 reveals that the phone will be powered by LPDDR5X RAM, as well as feature UFS 4.1 storage. It will also be the only phone in its price segment with 144fps gaming.

The iQOO Neo 10 will feature a 7000mAh battery, and iQOO is also claiming that it will be the segment's slimmest smartphone with this battery capacity, at just 0.809cm. It will feature 120W fast charging capabilities.

iQOO has also confirmed that the phone will feature a 7000mm2 vapour cooling chamber, promising incredible gaming and thermal performance. It will also have bypass charging, giving users the flexibility to charge it while gaming, without worrying about damaging the battery.

The phone's also expected to be a rebrand of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which launched earlier in China. Should that be the case, it will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 7K VC liquid cooling, 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an IP65 rating.

The iQOO Neo 10 will be available on Amazon, as well as iQOO's official website, and is expected to be priced around ₹35,000 in India.