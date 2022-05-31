iQOO Neo6 launched in India, price starts from Rs 29,999: All details here

iQOO on Tuesday launched its latest flagship iQOO Neo6 in India at a price tag starting Rs 29,999. The company had earlier launched the iQOO Neo6 and iQOO Neo6 SE variant in China. However, there’s only device that has been launched here - the iQOO Neo6, but its internal specs are identical to the iQOO Neo6 SE.

The iQOO Neo6 features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display made by Samsung which has Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

On the back the iQOO Neo6 has a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Powering it all is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support.

To support a great gaming experience, the iQOO Neo6 features a Cascade Cooling System, a 5-layer 3D graphite cooling plate, dual stereo speakers, and 4D game vibration with X-Axis linear motor.

The iQOO Neo6 runs Funtouch 12 on top of Anroid 12 and other features on the device include Bluetooth 5.2, and Dolby Hi-Res certification for audio.

The smartphone has been launched in two colours - Dark Nova and Cyber Rage. The 8GB/128GB version of the device is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12GB/256GB version is priced at Rs 33,999.There is an introductory offer on the iQOO Neo6 available till June 5 which gives you the chance to buy it for Rs 25,999. The smartphone is available for sale on Amazon and on the iQOO e-store.

