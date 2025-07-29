iQOO Z10R with quad-curved AMOLED panel, IP69 rating is available for Rs 17,499

iQOO has announced the official sale of its newly launched Z10R 5G smartphone in India, with sales beginning today, 29 July, across the brand’s online store and Amazon.

The iQOO Z10R 5G is available in three configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹19,499 (net effective price: ₹17,499)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at ₹21,499 (net effective price: ₹19,499)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage at ₹23,499 (net effective price: ₹21,499)

Customers can avail an instant discount of ₹2,000 on select bank cards or opt for an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000. No-cost EMI options for up to six months are also available.

The Z10R features a 32MP front-facing camera capable of 4K video recording, alongside a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with both OIS and EIS for stabilised photography. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process. It comes in two colour options: Aquamarine and Moonstone.

It has a 6.77-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The phone also includes AI-driven tools such as AI Erase 2.0, Photo Enhance, and Studio Aura Light, designed to support professional-level content creation. The device offers up to 12GB of RAM, expandable virtually by an additional 12GB, and comes with Ultra Game Mode for an optimised gaming experience.

For durability, the Z10R is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It has a 5700mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge and Bypass Charging. The device runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO has also promised two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for the Z10R.