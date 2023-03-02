Is India ready for 6G? Qualcomm VP and President Rajen Vagadia answers

The arrival of 5G has revolutionised the way we use technology, and as the world looks to the future, the focus is already shifting to the next big thing - 6G. While the deployment of 5G is still in its early stages in India, the question that comes to mind is whether India is ready for 6G. In an exclusive interview with Tech Today, Qualcomm's VP and President Rajen Vagadia elaborated on the technology.

"I consider MWC as that one destination for anybody to go to look at what you should expect in the next few years," Vagadia told Tech Today.

6G not expected for another seven years

Coming to the life cycle of any generation of broadband cellular networks is typically around 10 years, according to Vagadia. “We are in the fourth year of a 5G so that way by a simple cadence perspective 6G is not expected for another six or seven years,” he said.

“We are showcasing some of these early technology demonstrations which eventually could become a part of the 6G at the Qualcomm booth at MWC,” he added.

In India, the 5G deployment came a bit later but the country got a chance to learn from deployments in other countries like the US which will help ramp up 5G and hopefully 6G in the future, according to Vagadia.

Visual Story: Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 launched in India, see price and specs

Vagadi is more excited about the millimetre wave as the next big thing for India. Millimetre wave (mmWave) 5G is a technology used for high-speed wireless communication that operates in the frequency range of 24-40 GHz. Compared to the lower frequency bands used in 4G and older wireless technologies, mmWave 5G offers significantly higher data rates and lower latency.

The use of mmWave frequencies in 5G allows for wider bandwidths, which enables faster data transfer rates. However, these high-frequency signals have a shorter wavelength and are more easily absorbed or reflected by objects in their path, which can limit their range and ability to penetrate obstacles such as walls or trees.

Here are some of the challenges to overcome for 6G

One of the biggest challenges is the availability of spectrum. 6G will require a significant amount of spectrum, and there are concerns that the current allocation of the spectrum may not be sufficient to meet the requirements of 6G. The government will need to address this issue by allocating more spectrum for 6G.

Another challenge is the cost of deployment. 6G will require significant investments in infrastructure, including the deployment of new base stations and the upgrading of existing ones. The government and industry will need to work together to ensure that the cost of deployment is manageable and that it does not become a barrier to the adoption of 6G.

Another challenge is the availability of skilled personnel. 6G will require a new set of skills, and there is a need to train and develop a workforce that is equipped to handle this technology. The government and industry will need to work together to address this issue by investing in education and training programs.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee