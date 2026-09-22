Is macOS 27 update taking up space on your Mac? Check for these hidden AI files

Apple Intelligence does not work entirely through the cloud. Some features rely on AI models stored directly on the Mac, which means they need space on your SSD. If you don't regularly use Apple’s AI features, those files could unexpectedly take up storage.

Why Apple Intelligence is using your storage

Apple uses on-device AI for some Apple Intelligence features, partly because processing tasks directly on compatible devices can offer privacy benefits. The latest Apple Intelligence setup includes AFM 3 Core, a 3-billion-parameter on-device model, as well as the more powerful multimodal AFM 3 Core Advanced. Some tasks that require more processing can use Apple’s Private Cloud Compute instead.

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The problem is that macOS manages these AI resources as system assets, so they may not appear as a separate Apple Intelligence category. Instead, you could simply see System Data taking up more space.

To check your storage, go to the Apple menu > System Settings > General > Storage, and let macOS calculate the breakdown.

You can turn off Apple Intelligence

If you don't use Apple Intelligence, Tom’s Guide suggests turning it off in System Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Apple Intelligence > Off. You can also disable Siri AI from the same menu. However, turning it off does not mean the downloaded models will disappear immediately.

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The report also warns against manually deleting AI files from macOS system folders. Such files are system-managed, and removing them could cause problems or lead macOS to download them again. If storage is still missing, Time Machine local snapshots are another thing to check through Disk Utility.