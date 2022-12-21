Is Twitter making Elon Musk poorer? Billionaire's net worth reaches a two-year low

After a series of shocking events in the past few months, billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has seen his fortune take a major hit this week. According to Bloomberg, Musk's net worth has plummeted by a whopping $7.7 billion, with his current net worth standing at $147.7 billion.

This major loss comes just a week after Musk lost his spot as the world's richest person, and is being attributed to the steep one-day loss of Tesla Inc. shares, which fell nearly 6 percent on Tuesday. This drop in Tesla's shares is reportedly due to the risk posed by Musk's recent acquisition of Twitter and his tendency to use the platform to share distractions and potentially controversial content.

As a result of this steep loss, Musk's fortune is now at its lowest point in over two years, and with his wealth being primarily made up of Tesla stock and options, the plummeting shares pose a significant risk for the 51-year-old entrepreneur.

Many are speculating about the future of Musk's financial empire, and whether or not he will be able to bounce back from this major blow. Only time will tell if the Tesla CEO will be able to regain his position as one of the world's wealthiest individuals.



