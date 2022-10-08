Is your smartphone compatible with 5G network? Check details here

Bharti Airtel has launched the 5G Plus services in eight Indian cities. Reliance Jio has also commenced 5G trials in the country. However, many users, even with the 5G-compatible devices, including the Apple iPhone, have not been able to use the high-speed network yet. But this will change soon.

Sources close to Apple told Business Today that Apple is working with carrier partners to test and validate features to deliver the 5G experience to iPhone users. All iPhone models launched since 2020, which includes iPhone SE2, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and the recently launched iPhone 14 series, are 5G enabled.



This isn’t the case with Apple iPhones alone. Most 5G-enabled smartphones require a software update to latch on to the 5G network. For instance, Samsung’s A53, A33, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy M33, Flip4, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Fold4 can work on 5G network, but there is still a long list of Samsung smartphones that needs a software upgrade.



On the other hand, most of the Chinese OEMs have commenced and completed the upgrade. For instance, Realme started rolling out these updates on compatible handsets in the last week of September. Currently, more than 85 per cent of Realme models already support SA, and 100 per cent of Realme models will have full SA support by October – the company responded to Business Today’s query.

With OnePlus, while the latest launched are 5G ready, the OnePlus 8, 8T, 8Pro, Nord 2 and 9R still need to be updated.

Emails sent to Samsung and OnePlus on the timelines of the upgrade were unanswered at the time of filing the article.

If you are wondering whether your smartphone is compatible with Airtel’s 5G Plus network, the telecom operator has created a dedicated web page - https://www.airtel.in/airtel-5g-handsets - where you can check these details. This web page lists all 5G handset models from Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung that are Airtel 5G Plus ready, and it also lists the models which require a software update.



Similarly, Jio has posted on its website that most 5G devices will be compatible with the Jio5G network. Some devices might require a software upgrade which will directly get pushed to your phone from the device brands. "Please ensure you install the update to make your phone 5G-ready. We are working closely with all mobile device brands to ensure these updates are made available at the earliest so that you don’t miss out on the Jio True 5G experience."