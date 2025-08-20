ISRO developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75,000 kg satellites into low earth orbit

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday said the space agency is developing a rocket as tall as a 40-storey building, designed to carry satellites weighing up to 75,000 kilograms into low earth orbit.

Speaking at the convocation of Osmania University in Hyderabad, Narayanan explained how far India’s space programme has advanced since the early days under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

“You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built was a 17 tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low earth orbit. The rocket is of 40-storey building height,” he said.

Narayanan highlighted ISRO’s upcoming projects this year, which include the NAVIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellite, the N1 rocket, and the launch of a 6,500 kg US communication satellite on Indian rockets. The agency is also preparing to send up the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a military communication satellite built for the Indian Navy to replace the GSAT-7 (Rukmini).

Currently, India operates 55 satellites in orbit, but Narayanan noted that the number is expected to triple within the next three to four years.

During the convocation, Narayanan was conferred with an honorary Doctorate of Science degree by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in recognition of his pivotal contributions to India’s space programme.