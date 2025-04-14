'It would be cool' says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, hints at new model to pay artists

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has suggested the company is exploring a new revenue-sharing model that could compensate artists whose work is used to train or inspire ChatGPT. Speaking at a recent TED event held on Friday, April 11, Altman acknowledged the anxieties of creative professionals regarding AI and the potential for copyright infringement.

Referencing ongoing debates about intellectual property in the age of generative AI, Altman stated, "I think in the world of AI there will be a new model that we figure out." He expressed empathy for artists who feel their work is being "stolen" and their futures threatened by the technology.

While acknowledging the complexities of tracing inspiration, Altman was asked about a system where revenue could be calculated based on prompts. The interviewer suggested that OpenAI could calculate what percentage of a subscription revenue" goes to the artists depending on the prompt.

Specifically addressing the use of artists' names in prompts, Altman outlined a potential opt-in system. "I think it would be cool to figure out a new model where if you say I want to do it in the name of this artist and they opt in, there's a revenue model there that's okay."

Altman's comments come at a time of heightened scrutiny over the use of copyrighted material in the training of large language models. Many artists and creative industries have voiced concerns about the potential for AI to devalue their work and infringe on their rights.

While the details of this potential revenue-sharing model remain unclear, Altman's remarks suggest a willingness from OpenAI to address these concerns and explore ways to fairly compensate artists in the evolving landscape of AI-driven creativity. The development of such a system could represent a significant step towards bridging the gap between AI developers and the creative community.