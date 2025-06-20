Italian humanoid robot iRonCub3 takes flight with jet turbines and real-time AI control

A humanoid robot capable of powered flight has successfully lifted off, marking a major step forward in robotic mobility. Developed by the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), the iRonCub3 hovers using four microjet turbines, advanced aerodynamics, and a neural network-based AI system. It recently flew 50 centimetres off the ground in a test that showcased its ability to maintain stability and manoeuvre in gusty conditions.

Advertisement

The iRonCub3 was built to operate in environments too challenging for traditional robots or drones. It weighs 70 kilograms and is designed with extended, movable limbs and reinforced with titanium, allowing it to manage the 800°C exhaust heat from its own propulsion system. The robot’s AI system responds to real-time changes in aerodynamics, helping it stabilise mid-air while its limbs are in motion.

Unlike quadcopters, the robot’s complex human-like frame posed new challenges. IIT’s team, working in partnership with Milan Polytechnic and Stanford University, developed neural controllers that adapt to airflow shifts and changes in body posture. These AI models were trained using a combination of simulated and real-world data.

Daniele Pucci, leading the project at IIT’s Artificial and Mechanical Intelligence Lab in Genoa, said the robot’s design is intended to extend robotic capabilities into more unpredictable, rugged environments.

Advertisement

The researchers employed a co-design approach to optimise turbine positioning and thermal management, integrating sensors and control systems directly into the robot’s limbs. Successful hovering trials have already been conducted at IIT’s own facility, and the next step involves outdoor testing at Genoa Airport, where the system must meet aviation safety standards.

Potential applications for iRonCub3 include search-and-rescue missions in disaster zones, inspections in dangerous environments, and autonomous navigation of complex indoor spaces. Combining aerial flight with humanoid motion, the robot represents a significant innovation in real-world robotics.