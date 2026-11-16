Italy fines Meta $887 million over Facebook’s access to Android users’ private photo galleries

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What allowed Facebook to access users’ photo galleries?

According to Italy’s regulator, Facebook requested gallery access through a single Android permission covering multiple app functions with different purposes. A generic notification asking users to enable additional features did not clearly explain that it also authorised gallery suggestions. The feature was also enabled by default.

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As per Italy’s Data Protection Authority, the permission could allow the app to read the device’s entire photo archive, including related metadata. However, it noted that neither users nor the authority could verify exactly which information was used. Around 20 million Android users in Italy could have been affected. The investigation began in July 2025 following a complaint from the Bolzano Consumer Protection Centre.

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Meta plans to appeal Italy’s €805 million penalty

As per the report, the fine was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited. The regulator considered the number of potentially affected users, the duration of the violation, a previous order against Meta in 2019 and the company’s limited cooperation during the investigation. The penalty amounts to around 0.47% of the group’s global turnover.

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Meta has strongly disagreed with the regulator’s findings and said it will appeal the decision, calling the fine disproportionate. In a statement quoted by Reuters, a company spokesperson said the feature works only after users grant permission on their devices, adding that they can change that permission at any time through their settings.

Italy has given Meta 60 days to seek separate consent and keep the feature disabled by default, including for users who have already granted general gallery access. Meta must report its initial steps within 30 days and the measures adopted within 90 days.

The investigation did not examine whether gallery content was used to train AI models, which Meta denies. Italy’s regulator has reserved the right to investigate separately a newer cloud-based gallery-processing feature introduced in 2026.