IZI GO-X Pro foldable gimbal review: A feature-packed stabiliser for smartphone creators

Smartphone cameras are powerful, but they still struggle with stability. Enter the IZI GO-X Pro, a foldable 3-axis smartphone gimbal designed to help creators capture smooth, cinematic footage without splurging on pro gear. It has a price tag of ₹7,499. It is lightweight, travel-friendly, and loaded with features like an extension rod, OLED display, and AI-powered tracking, and it aims to be the perfect companion for vloggers and mobile filmmakers. But how well does it hold up?

Stabilisation and Shooting Modes

The GO-X Pro uses motorised 3-axis stabilisation (pan, tilt, roll), and performance is strong for the price. Shaky steps or quick pans are smoothed out, giving your video that professional edge. You also get six shooting modes: Follow, Pan Follow, Lock, POV, Sport, and Inception (Vortex). The Inception mode, in particular, is a nice addition for dramatic rotating shots often reserved for higher-end gimbals.

Design and Ease of Use

This is where the gimbal shines. At 366 grams, it’s light enough to carry around all day, and the foldable design makes it easy to slip into a backpack. The metal alloy and high-quality plastic build feel sturdy without adding unnecessary bulk. A clever touch is the built-in 205mm telescopic extension rod, which doubles as a selfie stick for group shots or high angles.

The OLED display gives quick feedback on modes and battery, while the scroll wheel handles both zoom and manual focus, features usually found in pricier stabilisers. Orientation switching is effortless too, with a one-tap toggle between portrait and landscape shooting.

AI Tracking and Smart Features

The GO-X Pro leans on AI for convenience. Face and object tracking help keep subjects centred, while gesture controls let you trigger recording or tracking hands-free, making it handy for solo creators. Performance can vary depending on lighting and subject movement, but for most use cases, it’s a useful tool.

Battery and Compatibility

With a 1600mAh battery, you can get 7-8 hours of runtime on a single charge. It charges via USB-C, and is compatible with most devices. I tried it with iPhone 16, Google Pixel 10 Pro, as well as a vivo Fold 5, and had no issues with either smartphone.

Accessories in the Box

You don’t just get the gimbal. The package includes a mini tripod, carry pouch, USB-C charging cable, and user manual, giving you everything you need to start shooting out of the box.

Here's what works really well:

Feature-rich package at a competitive price

Built-in extension rod adds real versatility

Great battery life and quick charging time

Foldable, travel-friendly design with OLED display

But it's not all rainbows and sunshine. Here's what doesn't work for this gimbal:

Steep learning curve, especially for beginners. It's not the most plug-and-play option

The companion app isn’t the most polished one

Verdict

For just ₹7,499, the IZI GO-X Pro is an impressive all-rounder for its price. It brings premium touches like an OLED display, manual zoom/focus control, and an extension rod into a compact, creator-friendly package. While it may not match DJI’s app experience, it more than makes up for it with hardware features and value for money.

For vloggers, YouTubers, travel filmmakers, and Instagram creators, the GO-X Pro is an affordable way to level up your mobile cinematography. Just be ready to spend a little time learning its quirks to unlock its full potential.