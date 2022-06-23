Jabra launches Bluetooth mono headset Jabra Talk 65 in India: Here are the details

We might have forgotten about them, but Jabra hasn’t. The company is bringing the Bluetooth headset back, with some tech upgrades that make it look, well, cooler. Jabra has launched its Bluetooth mono headset, the Jabra Talk 65, in India. And the company says that it is “engineered for people who are always on the go and want to stay connected”. Alongside the Jabra Talk 65, the company is also upgrading its existing Talk 15 and Talk 25 mono headsets.

The Jabra Talk 65 promises about 80 per cent noise cancellation with its 2-microphone technology and has a wireless range of up to 100m (or 300 feet). The device promises to deliver up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge and features HD voice tech for clear conversations. The headset promises a standby time of up to 17 days and weighs 20 gms.

This Bluetooth headset also allows for streaming of GPS information and media sources and can pull up your voice assistant, Google Assistant or Siri, with just a touch. The Jabra Talk 65 is lightweight and comes with IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Also, it is designed in a way that it can be worn on either ear. The Jabra Talk 65 can connect to up to two devices at one time.

Jabra has also upgraded its two other products in the Talk range - the Jabra Talk 15 and the Jabra Talk 25. The Jabra Talk 15 now supports 7 hours of talk time and the Jabra Talk 25 promises 9 hours. Both the devices have been upgraded to include Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. Jabra’s Talk range also includes the Jabra Talk 30, Jabra Talk 35, Jabra Talk 45, and Jabra Talk 55. Of the lot, the new Jabra Talk 65 offers the largest wireless range of 100m/300 feet.

The new Jabra Talk 65 is priced at Rs 8,999 and can be purchased from select retailers.

Also Read: Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds now get multipoint support

Also Read: Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds with 28-hours battery life launched in India, price set at Rs 10,999