Jack Dorsey agrees with Elon Musk on reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has said that Donald Trump should not have been banished from the social media platform. He said in a reply to a Twitter user that banning Trump was a “business decision”. This comes after Musk said that he would reverse the ban on the former US President at an event.

“It was a business decision, it shouldn't have been. and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong,” said Dorsey in a tweet.

it was a business decision, it shouldn't have been. and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong. — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 10, 2022

His clarification comes after a user said that Dorsey agrees with Musk that there should not be any permanent ban on Twitter users, but was himself the Twitter CEO when Trump was banned. The user sought a clarification from Dorsey on whether he agrees with the decision to ban Trump but regrets the circumstances/decisions.

“I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol),” he said while plugging an earlier tweet thread from January 14, 2021.

I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol): https://t.co/fQ9KnrCQGX — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 10, 2022

In that thread Jack Dorsey had said that the microblogging site made a decision based on the best information they had. “I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all. That said, having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications. While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation. And a time for us to reflect on our operations and the environment around us,” he had said in a series of tweets.

He added that banning a user fragments the public conversation, and limits the potential for “clarification, redemption, and learning”. Dorsey said that this also sets a dangerous precedent.

Also read: Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump