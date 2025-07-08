Business Today
Jack Dorsey launches 'Bitchat,' an app that lets you message with no internet or phone number; What will you need then?

Currently available only for iPhone users via Apple’s TestFlight, the app hit its 10,000 beta tester limit soon after launch

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025 4:08 PM IST
Jack Dorsey launches 'Bitchat,' an app that lets you message with no internet or phone number; What will you need then?Twitter co-founder’s Bitchat app skips internet and servers for anonymous chat (Image source: Github, X/@jack)

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has launched a new messaging app that works without internet, mobile data, or even Wi-Fi. Called Bitchat, the app runs entirely over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks, making it a truly decentralised and censorship-resistant platform.

Currently available only for iPhone users via Apple’s TestFlight, the app hit its 10,000 beta tester limit soon after launch. Dorsey also shared the app’s whitepaper and invite publicly, fuelling curiosity in the privacy tech space.

Unlike traditional messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, Bitchat does not require phone numbers or email registration. Messages hop across nearby devices in mesh clusters, allowing them to travel beyond the standard 30-metre Bluetooth range. All communication is end-to-end encrypted, with messages stored locally and auto-deleted after a short time, enhancing privacy and anonymity.

The app’s decentralised architecture is built for resilience, offering a practical solution in scenarios where internet connectivity is down, such as during natural disasters, network outages, or government-imposed blocks. Devices function as relays, forming dynamic networks that extend coverage without relying on fixed infrastructure.

Currently, developers are focused on optimising battery use and relay stability. Future updates are expected to introduce Wi-Fi mesh support, which will improve speed and allow the sharing of media like images and videos.

With its unique design, Bitchat is being positioned for use in disaster response, remote field coordination, large gatherings, and regions with censorship concerns. Key features include cryptographic identity isolation, channel-level permission controls, and optional bridging settings to maintain message integrity and user privacy.

Bitchat: Key Features

  • Bluetooth mesh networking with end-to-end encryption

  • No internet, server or registration required

  • Fully decentralised with temporary message storage

  • Currently iOS only, via TestFlight beta

Published on: Jul 8, 2025 4:06 PM IST
