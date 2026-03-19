Jack Dorsey-led Block rehires a few laid-off employees after cutting over 4,000 jobs

Jack Dorsey-led Block announced more than 4,000 job cuts on last month. However, within a couple of weeks, the company has rehired nearly four of those employees across departments, including engineering, recruiting, and others. Some have even shared brief LinkedIn posts confirming their return to the company.

While the news may come as relief to the laid-off employees, the numbers are small and don’t point to a wider rehiring plan at Block. The recent layoff drive may have come as an overcorrection, and the company may be evaluating its staffing needs, considering it laid of 40% of employees.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to LinkedIn posts by four employees, the company may have been considering rehiring some of the employees. Andrew Harvard, design engineer at Block, provided an update saying, “Block leadership informed me that my layoff was due to a clerical error. They offered me the opportunity to return, and I’ve accepted.”

Chane Rennie, Block’s Creative Strategy Lead, said on LinkedIn, “Relieved to share that I was asked to rejoin Block and started back this week.”

Advertisement

Richard Hesse, in a LinkedIn post, said he was ready to leave Block due to 40% of our workforce reduction. He stated that the decision affected his entire team, leaving him “ to work on infrastructure highly critical to our customers.”

In the post, Hesse confirmed that the company has decided to “re-hire some of those laid off.”

“While my teams were not returned to full levels, I'll have enough to continue on. I'll have what I need to provide the best service delivery for Square and Weebly customers.”

Lastly, a Business Insider report noted that Block’s recruiter, Matt Morris, was also impacted by the recent layoffs. Morris had shared a LinkedIn post confirming his departure, though the post has since been deleted due to expectations of rehiring.

Advertisement

While it’s rare for companies to rehire soon after layoffs, the ongoing trend has created anxiety across the tech industry. From startups to major firms like Amazon and Meta, many have been restructuring their workforces to scale their AI efforts.