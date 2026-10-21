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Japan's AI ambitions meet India's engineering talent: Could GCCs become innovation engines?

Japan's AI ambitions meet India's engineering talent: Could GCCs become innovation engines?

Japanese companies are expanding their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India to tap its engineering talent and accelerate AI adoption, digital transformation and product innovation, according to real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 2:18 PM IST
Japan's AI ambitions meet India's engineering talent: Could GCCs become innovation engines?Japan is the largest contributor to India's GCC ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 100 centres operating in the country.

Japanese companies are increasingly expanding their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI), engineering and digital innovation capabilities, with the country's technology talent pool and office infrastructure supporting a shift towards higher-value operations, according to real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

With more than 100 Japanese GCCs already established in India, these centres are evolving beyond traditional back-office functions to support product development, embedded systems, cloud computing, advanced analytics and digital manufacturing. The shift reflects a broader change in how Japanese enterprises view India: not merely as a cost-efficient operating base, but as a strategic partner for technology-led growth.

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The trend comes as Japanese businesses face demographic challenges and technology skill shortages while seeking to accelerate digital transformation. India's extensive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent pool, established technology ecosystem and expanding engineering capabilities are positioning the country to play a greater role in Japan's global innovation strategy.

Japanese GCCs move beyond back-office operations

According to Deloitte India's report, India's Strategic GCC Play for Japanese Enterprises, Japan is the largest contributor to India's GCC ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 100 centres operating in the country.

The sectoral distribution reflects a strong engineering focus. Technology accounts for 20% of Japanese GCCs in India, followed by industrials at 15%, and automotive and healthcare at 11% each.

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This mix highlights how Indian operations are becoming more deeply integrated into the global business strategies of Japanese enterprises. Instead of concentrating primarily on administrative support and cost efficiencies, GCCs are increasingly contributing to software development, connected products, industrial automation, digital manufacturing and data-driven decision-making.

The evolution also has implications for commercial real estate. As companies expand engineering and research functions, demand could grow for office campuses that offer modern infrastructure, access to specialised talent and proximity to technology ecosystems. Established hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune remain important, while Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi and Indore are attracting attention as potential growth destinations.

Can India's talent pool accelerate AI adoption?

For Japanese companies, access to skilled engineers and technology professionals could help address capability gaps and accelerate the adoption of AI and automation across business functions.

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Indian GCCs can support AI development, advanced analytics, cloud transformation and embedded systems, while helping companies integrate digital technologies into manufacturing and product design. Their responsibilities could extend from executing technology projects to developing solutions that influence global product roadmaps, research priorities and business strategy.

The partnership could also benefit India's workforce. Collaboration with Japanese enterprises may expose Indian professionals to advanced engineering methodologies, manufacturing technologies, quality standards and international research and development programmes. Over time, this could strengthen specialised capabilities in robotics, industrial AI, connected mobility and smart manufacturing.

Keerthi Kumar, Partner at Deloitte India, said Japanese GCCs reflected a strong sectoral focus on engineering-led industries. The combination of India's engineering ecosystem and Japanese engineering practices could create opportunities for knowledge exchange and technology development.

Economic impact and expansion beyond major hubs

The economic opportunity extends beyond individual companies. Deloitte estimates that India's GCC ecosystem could generate US$470 billion to US$600 billion in economic impact by FY2030, contribute up to 2.8% of GDP and create millions of high-skilled jobs as digital and engineering mandates expand.

The wider India-Japan partnership provides another potential growth driver. A reported JPY10 trillion (approximately US$68 billion) investment commitment, alongside digital partnership initiatives and industrial collaboration frameworks, is reinforcing economic engagement between the two countries.

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However, sustaining the momentum will require continued investment in AI skills, research and development, workforce training and industry-academia partnerships. Companies will also need to build stronger local leadership and give Indian teams greater responsibility for innovation and intellectual property creation.

The next phase of Japanese GCC growth will depend on whether these centres can move beyond executing technology projects to developing products, building proprietary capabilities and shaping global innovation strategies. If that transition gathers pace, India could evolve from a major source of engineering talent into a core innovation partner for Japanese enterprises.

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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