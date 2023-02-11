Jean-Eric Vergne wins India's first-ever Formula E in Hyderabad

Two-time Formula E world champion Jean-Eric Vergne won India's inaugural Formula E race on Saturday. Vergne is part of the American racing outfit DS Penske. Kiwi driver Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing finished second in the thrilling and chaotic race.

Jean-Eric Vergne is a French professional racing driver who currently competes in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. He has been a part of the Formula E series since its inception in 2014 and has established himself as one of the top drivers in the championship.

11 teams competed on the street circuit of Hyderabad - Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.