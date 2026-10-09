Jeff Bezos says AI could make a 3-day workweek possible and help single-income families

Jeff Bezos on 3-day workweeks and single-income families

Bezos believes AI-driven productivity gains could give people greater flexibility over their working lives. “Some people will also decide, you know what, I can support my family by working three days a week,” he told Baier.

He also suggested that two-income households might eventually choose to rely on one earner. According to Bezos, greater productivity could mean people would not need to work multiple jobs just to cover household expenses.

He expects this shift could make hiring more difficult for employers as people choose to work less. “It’s going to actually be difficult to hire people,” he said, pointing to the possibility that workers may no longer need two jobs.

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Amazon's job cuts and Bezos' AI plans

Baier challenged Bezos' optimistic outlook by bringing up Amazon's roughly 30,000 corporate job cuts since late 2025. Bezos said Amazon was in a “very special position” because it had substantially expanded its workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic. He acknowledged fears of AI-driven job losses but said he disagreed with those predicting a more troubling outcome.

Bezos is also co-founder and co-CEO of AI company Prometheus, which aims to develop an “artificial general engineer” to help people turn ideas into physical products. He believes AI could generate double-digit productivity gains across the economy.

Asked whether AI investment is in a bubble, Bezos said it was “very hard to know”, adding that useful inventions can survive even if investors lose money.

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For now, his three-day-workweek vision remains a prediction, not a confirmed workplace change.