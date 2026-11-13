Jensen Huang exit: Interim CEO Colette Kress, Chair Harvey Jones rally Nvidia staff in internal memos

In her message, Kress acknowledged the strain of the shake-up and praised the workforce as the company's primary asset. "The Board, Estaff and I recognize that this has been an extraordinarily difficult period and I want you to know how grateful we are for your resilience, professionalism and continued dedication," Kress wrote as reported by CNBC.

MUST READ | 'A legend replaces a legend': Trump backs Apple's Tim Cook to succeed Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

Kress noted that Nvidia plays "a vital role in building the technology that is powering the AI revolution" and urged employees to "move forward together, with the same determination and commitment that have always defined this company." She also announced that leadership will host a company-wide meeting on November 18 at 9 a.m. PT to discuss the road ahead.

Advertisement

Jones, stepping into the newly-created position of first-ever Chair of the Board, confirmed that directors are evaluating both internal and external candidates for a permanent successor. He highlighted Kress's 13-year tenure as CFO, describing her as "a key architect of NVIDIA’s growth and capital strategy" with a deep grasp of the business and its markets.

"The Board has full confidence in Colette to deliver on our commitments to shareholders, customers, partners, and to each of you," Jones wrote as reported by CNBC.

DON'T MISS | Nvidia saga: Two affairs, $1.58 tn wiped out in 26 sessions; CEO Jensen Huang in a soup

While crediting Huang's "profound" legacy in pioneering accelerated computing and defining the modern GPU, Jones stressed that Nvidia's core strength remains rooted in its employees, technical leadership, and partner ecosystem. He closed by thanking staff for their ongoing focus and professionalism as the board executes its stewardship duties.

Advertisement

To address staff concerns, management scheduled an all-hands town hall meeting to field direct questions from anxious employees. Concurrently, the board has initiated a comprehensive, nationwide search for a permanent chief executive, evaluating both internal contenders and external industry veterans to helm the next phase of the company's hyper-growth trajectory.