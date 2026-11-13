Jensen Huang is gone. Now Nvidia's Washington lobbyists have a crisis to manage

Must read: Three affairs, one resignation: How Jensen Huang lost Nvidia in four days

Bruce Andrews, a veteran Democratic lobbyist and chief external affairs officer at Nvidia, is emerging as a key person responsible for managing the company's political and lobbying strategy following Huang's departure. Nvidia hired Andrews in June 2026 to reduce its dependence on Jensen Huang's personal popularity and political connections in Washington and to help build that institutional presence. In recent years, Nvidia also increased its lobbying spending and launched its own Political Action Committee (PAC). It spent $2.2 million on lobbying in the third quarter, its highest-ever quarterly expenditure, according to disclosures.

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Bloomberg quoted GOP lobbyist Marc Lampkin, who said "Bruce is perfectly situated and suited." "He has relationships on both sides of the aisle and is also battle tested," he added. Andrews has previously worked with Intel, where he oversaw government affairs before leaving following Patrick Gelsinger's ouster as CEO.

Now, only the coming days will reveal how effectively Nvidia can decouple its identity from its former chief executive and whether its newly reinforced lobbying team can successfully steer the chipmaker through an increasingly complex regulatory landscape in Washington.