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Jensen Huang is gone. Now Nvidia's Washington lobbyists have a crisis to manage

Jensen Huang is gone. Now Nvidia's Washington lobbyists have a crisis to manage

Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia has left a void in the company’s political and lobbying efforts amid scandal. Nvidia is now relying on veteran lobbyist Bruce Andrews and increased spending to manage its Washington presence.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 5:29 PM IST
Jensen Huang is gone. Now Nvidia's Washington lobbyists have a crisis to manageBruce Andrews, a veteran Democratic lobbyist and chief external affairs officer at Nvidia, is emerging as a key person responsible for managing the company's political and lobbying strategy.

Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia has created a major political and lobbying challenge for the company, and not just a leadership vacuum. Huang was more than a chief executive at the company, as he was also the company's most influential representative in Washington. Now that Huang's departure resulted in a major scandal involving multiple affairs and an alleged Chinese link, Nvidia will have to navigate reputational and political damage left behind by the controversy.

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According to a Bloomberg report, Nvidia's lobbying, legal and public relations teams are now dealing with the consequences of Huang's departure, while managing its political relationships and policy interests without Huang. The report stated that Nvidia's political influence in Washington was heavily dependent on Huang's relationships with Trump and other policymakers. Without him, the company must find a way to maintain those connections while dealing with increased political scrutiny.

Must read: Three affairs, one resignation: How Jensen Huang lost Nvidia in four days

Bruce Andrews, a veteran Democratic lobbyist and chief external affairs officer at Nvidia, is emerging as a key person responsible for managing the company's political and lobbying strategy following Huang's departure. Nvidia hired Andrews in June 2026 to reduce its dependence on Jensen Huang's personal popularity and political connections in Washington and to help build that institutional presence. In recent years, Nvidia also increased its lobbying spending and launched its own Political Action Committee (PAC). It spent $2.2 million on lobbying in the third quarter, its highest-ever quarterly expenditure, according to disclosures.

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Must read: Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress challenged Jensen Huang’s AI financing bets before his exit


Bloomberg quoted GOP lobbyist Marc Lampkin, who said "Bruce is perfectly situated and suited." "He has relationships on both sides of the aisle and is also battle tested," he added. Andrews has previously worked with Intel, where he oversaw government affairs before leaving following Patrick Gelsinger's ouster as CEO.

Now, only the coming days will reveal how effectively Nvidia can decouple its identity from its former chief executive and whether its newly reinforced lobbying team can successfully steer the chipmaker through an increasingly complex regulatory landscape in Washington.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 5:29 PM IST
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