'Jensen Huang is the Steve Jobs of Nvidia': Naval Ravikant reacts to CEO's sudden exit

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Naval Ravikant compares Jensen Huang with Steve Jobs

In his X post, Ravikant wrote that, “Jensen Huang is the Steve Jobs of Nvidia. He is irreplaceable.”

The comparison highlights Huang’s role in building Nvidia from a graphics chipmaker into a major supplier of AI computing technology. Since co-founding the company in 1993, Huang has overseen its expansion into an industry where its chips now power AI development across major technology companies.

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However, Ravikant did not elaborate on why he considers Huang irreplaceable or comment directly on Nvidia’s succession plans.

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Why Jensen Huang’s departure is different from Steve Jobs’

While Ravikant compared the two founders, the circumstances surrounding their departures are different. Jobs left Apple in 1985 following a leadership struggle, returned in 1997 and eventually resigned as CEO in 2011 because of his deteriorating health.

Jensen Huang is the Steve Jobs of Nvidia. He is irreplaceable . — Naval (@naval) November 13, 2026

Huang’s departure, meanwhile, followed reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while the espionage allegations remain unproven.

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Unlike Jobs’ health-related resignation in 2011, Huang’s exit came amid a controversy involving his personal conduct and questions about potential national-security risks.

Nvidia has appointed its longtime finance chief, Colette Kress, as interim CEO. She will continue serving as CFO while the board considers internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement. The transition leaves Nvidia facing the challenge of maintaining its position in the AI industry without the founder who led it for 33 years.