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'Jensen Huang is the Steve Jobs of Nvidia': Naval Ravikant reacts to CEO's sudden exit

'Jensen Huang is the Steve Jobs of Nvidia': Naval Ravikant reacts to CEO's sudden exit

The investor’s remarks come amid Nvidia’s leadership transition, bringing attention to the challenges of replacing a founder whose decisions helped shape the company’s position in the global AI industry today.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 5:19 PM IST
'Jensen Huang is the Steve Jobs of Nvidia': Naval Ravikant reacts to CEO's sudden exitNaval Ravikant compares Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on X.

Nvidia’s leadership transition has prompted fresh discussion about how much of the company’s identity is tied to its co-founder Jensen Huang. As the chipmaker prepares to move forward without the executive who led it for more than three decades, entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant has described Huang as someone the company cannot simply replace.

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In a post on X, Ravikant compared Huang with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, drawing attention to the influence both leaders had on their respective companies. His remark comes a day after Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as CEO, following reports about his personal relationships and an investigation into possible national-security concerns.

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Naval Ravikant compares Jensen Huang with Steve Jobs

In his X post, Ravikant wrote that, “Jensen Huang is the Steve Jobs of Nvidia. He is irreplaceable.”

The comparison highlights Huang’s role in building Nvidia from a graphics chipmaker into a major supplier of AI computing technology. Since co-founding the company in 1993, Huang has overseen its expansion into an industry where its chips now power AI development across major technology companies.

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However, Ravikant did not elaborate on why he considers Huang irreplaceable or comment directly on Nvidia’s succession plans.

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Why Jensen Huang’s departure is different from Steve Jobs’

While Ravikant compared the two founders, the circumstances surrounding their departures are different. Jobs left Apple in 1985 following a leadership struggle, returned in 1997 and eventually resigned as CEO in 2011 because of his deteriorating health.

Huang’s departure, meanwhile, followed reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while the espionage allegations remain unproven.

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Unlike Jobs’ health-related resignation in 2011, Huang’s exit came amid a controversy involving his personal conduct and questions about potential national-security risks.

Nvidia has appointed its longtime finance chief, Colette Kress, as interim CEO. She will continue serving as CFO while the board considers internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement. The transition leaves Nvidia facing the challenge of maintaining its position in the AI industry without the founder who led it for 33 years.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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