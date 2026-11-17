Jensen Huang loses verification badge on X

On X, a user posted a screenshot of Huang's profile showing he had lost both his blue verification checkmark and the Nvidia affiliate badge. Amid the controversy, the post gained much traction from other X users and eventually caught Elon Musk's attention. Musk responded to the post by offering to restore Huang's blue verification tick without requiring him to pay for an X Premium subscription.

@TeslaBoomerMama Blue check coming back for free on the house — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2026

"Blue check coming back for free on the house," Musk wrote. Amid the ongoing challenges, Musk has been supporting Huang by showing admiration for him and defending his importance. Many tech leaders have stated that Huang is an irreplaceable figure in maintaining America's leadership in artificial intelligence. Musk has also offered to hire him before Huang stepped down as CEO.

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Must read: Nvidia row: Board rules out Jensen Huang's return, focuses on finding his successor, claims report

Musk also said that he would be willing to sign a petition calling for Huang to return to Nvidia, highlighting his support for the idea of Huang returning to the company.

Will Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO?

Well, Jensen Huang's return to the company is highly disputed within the company board, according to recent developments. CFO Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO, and the board has said it is considering internal and external candidates for a permanent chief executive.



However, in support of his return, several Nvidia employees have signed a petition to bring him back. An unverified online petition urging the board to reinstate him has passed 136,000 signatures, and backers include Elon Musk, Epic Games’ Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator’s Garry Tan. Separately, an internal suggestion-box post urging the board to bring him back drew more than 1,600 comments, according to Wired.