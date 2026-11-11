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Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia office after affair admission: What happened when he faced employees

Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia office after affair admission: What happened when he faced employees

The chipmaker is facing questions beyond its chief executive’s personal life, with the investigation putting corporate oversight, sensitive technology and national security under scrutiny.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia office after affair admission: What happened when he faced employeesJensen Huang returns to Nvidia’s headquarters as its board investigates security concerns.

Nvidia is attempting to keep its business operations on track as CEO Jensen Huang faces growing scrutiny over a relationship that has brought the chipmaker’s leadership and national security concerns into focus. Huang returned to the company’s Santa Clara headquarters on Tuesday, November 10, a day after addressing senior executives and apologising to employees for being unfaithful to his wife.

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His return comes as Nvidia’s board examines reports about his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of gathering information for Beijing. The company has maintained that it has no reason to believe its confidential information or national security was compromised. However, the investigation has put the spotlight on how Nvidia is handling the allegations surrounding its chief executive.

MUST READ | Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Huang attempts to keep Nvidia’s operations on track

According to CNBC, Huang attended his regular Monday morning meeting with senior executives at Nvidia’s headquarters. He addressed employees, apologised for his actions and then moved the discussion towards the company’s business priorities. He reportedly did not take questions during the meeting.

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Employees described the atmosphere inside the company as sad, CNBC reported, with some long-serving staff struggling to process the revelations about the CEO.

Huang had admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in an email to employees over the weekend. He apologised to his family and colleagues, accepted responsibility for his actions and said he would cooperate with the board’s investigation.

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Nvidia board’s investigation puts focus on security concerns

The investigation follows reports about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. The company has been linked to Nvidia chip purchases and has faced scrutiny over allegations of restricted chip shipments to China.

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Nvidia’s board announced on November 8 that an independent committee of directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would examine the available information. It said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised, while confirming that Huang would cooperate with the review.

The issue is significant because Nvidia’s advanced AI chips are subject to US export restrictions intended to limit China’s access to sensitive semiconductor technology. Huang’s return to regular work does not mean the investigation is over. The board has said it will provide further updates when appropriate.

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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 11:57 AM IST
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