Jensen Huang slips behind Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison as Nvidia shares fall amid controversy

MUST READ | Taiwan's 'Jensanity' shaken by Jensen Huang scandal: Nvidia loses $260 billion, CEO $7.4 billion

Jensen Huang loses $16 billion over two days - Falls to No.12

According to Forbes, Huang lost $7.4 billion (about ₹6.93 lakh crore) on Monday, taking his estimated net worth to $154.7 billion (roughly ₹14.5 lakh crore). This pushed him from eighth to 10th place, putting him below Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

DON'T MISS | Jensen Huang isn't his birth name: What Nvidia CEO was actually called before moving to US

Advertisement

The decline continued on Tuesday, when Huang’s fortune fell by another $8.6 billion (roughly ₹80.60 thousand crore). His estimated net worth stood at $146.8 billion (approximately ₹13.76 lakh crore), placing him at No.12 on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. He now ranks behind Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega and Walmart’s Rob Walton and family.

The latest figures represent two separate trading-day snapshots, rather than a single calculation of his total loss.

Nvidia shares slide as company faces scrutiny

Nvidia shares were down 5.6% at 11:20 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, bringing the company’s market capitalisation to $4.06 trillion (approximately ₹380.53 lakh crore). This is a significant fall from its $5.7 trillion (roughly ₹534.24 lakh crore) peak valuation on October 2. At the time, analysts had expected Nvidia to become the first company to reach a $6 trillion (about ₹562.86 lakh crore) market capitalisation.

Advertisement

The stock decline comes as Nvidia’s board investigates reports surrounding Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom US intelligence reportedly suspected of gathering information for Beijing. Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to Nvidia employees. The board has said it has no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia’s confidential information has been compromised.

The allegations remain under investigation, and no finding of wrongdoing has been established.