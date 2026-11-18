Jensen Huang quits NVIDIA, addresses his family in companywide email

The statement came days after Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO. In an email sent to NVIDIA employees on November 8, Huang admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife of 41 years, Lori Mills, and acknowledged the impact of his actions on his family.

He said, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions deeply hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." He further said, "To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust."

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Jensen Huang's daughter Madison and son Spencer hold roles in the company. While Madison works in the Omniverse division, Spencer is part of Nvidia's robotics group. Madison's husband Nico Caprez is also associated with the chipmaking giant and became a vice president in January.

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Jensen Huang hints at comeback

In his post, Huang said that he would be willing to return as the CEO if the company's board asks him to do so. He claimed that ever since he resigned, he has seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for his return.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

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He also said that building Nvidia's into what it is today has been life's mission.

"I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," the former CEO said.

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Nvidia board not keen to reinstate Jensen

Nvidia, however, has ruled out rehiring Huang as CEO. During a conference call on Tuesday, Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said that the company would not bring Jensen back and refused to take questions about his departure. He added that the board hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a permanent CEO.

“We want to install the permanent CEO as quickly as possible, but we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters. Interim CEO and finance chief Colette Kress told CNBC that the board will not reinstate Jensen Huang.

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"The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen. And that is our statement and what the board has decided to do," she said. She added that the company is currently focused on growing its business.

"We wanna think about right now growing our business. We wanna grow in terms of everything that we need to do with our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and that is where we are gonna focus moving forward," Kress said.