“Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee’s on,” Denny’s said in a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming its connection with the billionaire tech entrepreneur after a plaque commemorating Nvidia’s beginnings at the restaurant was removed and subsequently reinstated.

DON'T MISS | Jensen Huang's 40 leather jackets: Why billionaire CEOs keep wearing the same clothes

“Every story starts somewhere. We’re proud to be part of Jensen’s,” the restaurant chain said in its post on Wednesday.

Every story starts somewhere. We’re proud to be part of Jensen’s. https://t.co/WpWJdLFmIs — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 25, 2026

The controversy began after a commemorative plaque marking the booth where Huang and his co-founders discussed the idea behind Nvidia was removed from Denny’s outlet on Berryessa Drive in San Jose.

Advertisement

Installed in 2023, the plaque celebrated the restaurant's unlikely place in the history of the technology giant. It carried the message: “The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congrats Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?”

Denny’s said it had written to Nvidia’s communications team on November 10, telling the company: “Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his.”

MUST READ | Jensen Huang still refuses to think about his replacement at Nvidia

The chain learnt on November 13 that the plaque had been removed and subsequently put it back up. It did not disclose who had taken it down or why.

For Denny’s, the connection with Huang goes beyond a plaque or a famous customer. Before becoming one of the most influential figures in the global technology industry, Huang worked at the restaurant, washing dishes and serving customers.

Advertisement

The chain also recalled how Huang continues to remember his early days there, referring to Denny’s as his “first alma mater”.

In its message, the restaurant paid tribute to the people who work behind the scenes, including those in the dishwashing section, saying: “Every one of them matters to us.”

“Some things you just don’t take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them,” it added.