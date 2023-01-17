Jio 5G mega roll out: 16 cities across 7 states get access to Jio True 5G

Reliance Jio has launched its 5G services in 16 cities across 7 states in India. This roll-out is one of the biggest since the telecom carrier started providing the new network. As a part of the launch, Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, which provides unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Here is the list of 16 cities that now get Jio True 5G:

Kakinada

Kurnool

Silchar

Davanagere

Shivamogga

Bidar

Hospet

Gadag-Betageri

Malappuram

Palakkad

Kottayam

Kannur

Tiruppur

Nizamabad

Khammam

Bareilly.

Jio claims to be the only network provider to launch 5G services in the majority of these cities. The cities fall in seven states namely: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

A Jio spokesperson said, "These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services,

consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs

Jio's 5G network is said to have a three-fold advantage that makes it the only true 5G network in India. It has stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands and carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway" using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.