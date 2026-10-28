Jio, Airtel add over 5.3 Million Users in Sept; others gain too: TRAI

India’s wireless subscriber base grew by 6.57 million in September to reach 1.3 billion, with Jio and Airtel together accounting for more than 5.3 million of the total additions.

Jio retained its position as the market leader, ending September with 511.1 million wireless subscribers. Airtel followed with 494.3 million users, while Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base stood at over 200 million.

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Narrow gap between leaders

The nearly equal gains reflect intensifying competition between Jio and Airtel, which have continued to attract users through network expansion, bundled offerings and premium mobile services.

Jio’s lead over Airtel in monthly additions was just about 21,000 subscribers, though the Mukesh Ambani-led operator maintained a wider advantage of nearly 17 million users in its total wireless base at the end of the month.

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Other operators gain too

Vodafone Idea added 550,119 mobile subscribers in September, taking its total base beyond 200 million. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) recorded stronger growth, adding 625,633 users and ending the month with 942.96 million subscribers.

Broadband base rises

TRAI’s data also showed that India’s broadband subscriber base rose to 1,107.68 million at the end of September, an increase of 0.59 per cent month-on-month. The figures were compiled from 1,596 operators as part of the regulator’s monthly telecom performance indicators.

The continued expansion in both mobile and broadband connections points to sustained demand for data services, even as operators focus on retaining high-value customers and rolling out 5G services across the country.

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What it means

With Jio and Airtel capturing the bulk of new connections, the September data reinforces the two-player concentration in India’s telecom market. While smaller operators and BSNL recorded gains, the scale of Jio’s and Airtel’s additions suggests that most new and switching customers continue to move toward the country’s largest private networks.

TRAI releases telecom subscription data every month, tracking subscriber additions, market share and service-level performance across licensed service areas.