Jio announces Happy New Year 2026 plans starting at Rs 103: All details

Reliance Jio has listed three “Happy New Year 2026” plans for prepaid users that start at just Rs 103. The three recharge options include a data add-on, a monthly, and an annual subscription plan, allowing prepaid users to select the best model that suits their requirements. In addition to three plans, Jio will also provide users with free OTT apps, data plans, and the Google Gemini AI Pro service. Therefore, check the prices and benefits of Jio’s new Happy New Year 2026 plans.

Jio Happy New Year 2026 plans

With Jio’s Happy New Year plans, prepaid users can find three new recharge plans listed on the website. The new plans include the low-cost “Flexi Pack,” which is priced at Rs 103 in the country. The plan will include 5GB of data with 28-day validity, and users can also select from entertainment packs for OTT apps: Hindi, International, or Regional.

Next is “Super Celebration Monthly Plan,” which is priced at Rs 500. It also has a 28-day validity, and brings benefits like 2GB data per day with unlimited 5GB data access, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, a bundle of streaming services that will include YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, ZEE5, and others. In addition, the plan also includes a free 18-month Google Gemini Pro Plan. Users will also get JioTV and JioAICloud benefits

Lastly, the Jio Happy New Year plan includes “Hero Annual Recharge, ”which is priced at Rs 3,599. The plan has a 365-day validity, 2.5 GB of data per day with unlimited 5GB data access, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and an 18-month free Google Gemini Pro Plan. In addition, users will also get JioTV and JioAICloud benefits.