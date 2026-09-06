Jio at 10: Firm's ₹3,599 annual plan gets a major upgrade. Here’s what’s new

The core offer is built around Jio’s existing ₹3,599 yearly prepaid recharge. It comes with 365 days of validity and 2.5 GB of high‑speed data per day, which translates to 912.5 GB over the year. After the daily high‑speed quota is exhausted, data continues at up to 64 Kbps for the rest of the day.

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The plan also includes unlimited local and national voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Eligible users with 5G‑capable handsets in Jio’s 5G coverage areas can additionally avail unlimited 5G data as per the operator’s terms.

Anniversary extras: 120 GB bonus data and OTT perks

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As part of the anniversary push, Jio is adding 120 GB of bonus high‑speed data to this plan. This is credited as 10 GB every month for 12 months via data booster vouchers that can be activated in the MyJio app, taking the total potential high‑speed data to around 1,032.5 GB over the year.

On the entertainment front, the recharge includes a JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood subscription and 12 JioTV Pro Pack vouchers (worth ₹ 55 each), giving access to 1,000+ live TV channels through the JioTV app.

AI, cloud and partner vouchers

A standout addition is an 18‑month Google Gemini Pro subscription, which Jio values at around ₹35,100 and bundles with 5 TB (5,000 GB) of cloud storage and access to advanced AI features. Users also get 50 GB of free JioAICloud storage on top of the base allocation.

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The offer further carries partner vouchers redeemable via MyJio, including up to ₹2,200 off on flights with EaseMyTrip, Rs 200 off on AJIO shopping above ₹1,000, and a flat ₹150 discount on Cinépolis movie tickets under specified conditions (minimum Rs 550, two tickets, excluding Tuesdays).

Feature Details Price Rs 3,599 Validity 365 Days Data 2.5 GB/day (912.5 GB total) Voice Unlimited SMS 100 SMS/day 5G Benefit Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers Entertainment JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood subscription, JioTV Pro Pack (1000+ channels) Extra Data 120 GB booster (10 GB/month) Cloud Storage Free 50 GB JioAICloud Google Gemini Pro 18-month Pro Plan worth ₹35,100, includes 5,000 GB cloud storage Partner Vouchers EaseMyTrip (Rs 2,200 off flights), AJIO (Rs 200 off shopping), Cinépolis (Rs 150 off tickets)

Availability and effective cost

The Mega Anniversary Offer is available on the MyJio app, Jio’s website and through authorised retail outlets. At ₹3,599 for 365 days, the effective cost works out to roughly ₹9.86 per day, according to Jio’s own breakdown.