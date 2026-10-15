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Jio eyes 6G transition, 5Gbps broadband and global expansion: Akash Ambani

Jio eyes 6G transition, 5Gbps broadband and global expansion: Akash Ambani

Jio is targeting faster fixed wireless broadband, exploring software-led 6G upgrades and pursuing international telecom partnerships as Akash Ambani outlines the company’s next phase of technology growth.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 6:28 PM IST
Jio eyes 6G transition, 5Gbps broadband and global expansion: Akash AmbaniAkash Ambani outlines Jio’s 6G ambitions, broadband plans and global push

Reliance Jio is looking to expand its network technology business beyond India while developing faster broadband solutions for homes. At the company’s IPO press conference, Akash Ambani outlined how Jio’s in-house technology, fixed wireless broadband, and international partnerships could support its next growth phase. The company is also looking towards next-generation connectivity, with plans to use software upgrades to move towards 6G. Together, these ambitions highlight Jio’s focus on building its own network capabilities, expanding broadband access, and exploring new business opportunities with telecom operators in global markets.

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Jio’s next-generation broadband technology targets 5Gbps speeds

Ambani said Jio developed its own technology using the 5G unlicensed band, also referred to as the Wi-Fi band, to expand fixed wireless broadband connectivity. The company calls the technology UBR.

According to Ambani, around 6.5 million customers were using this technology at the time of the conference, with 40% of Jio’s new additions coming through it. He said the next generation, showcased earlier this year, is designed to deliver download speeds of up to 5Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1Gbps. These are stated capabilities of the next-generation technology, not confirmation that the speeds are currently available to customers.

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Jio also wants to combine broadband, television and digital applications into an integrated home experience, which Ambani described as a major growth opportunity.

Jio eyes 6G transition through software upgrades

Jio’s network ambitions extend beyond faster broadband. The company is looking to deploy next-generation 6G through software upgrades rather than relying entirely on new physical infrastructure. The approach focuses on how software could evolve network capabilities as the industry prepares for the next generation of mobile connectivity.

However, software upgrades should not be interpreted as confirmation that a complete 6G transition will require no new equipment. The extent to which existing infrastructure can support future networks will depend on the capabilities of current hardware and the technical requirements of commercial 6G standards.

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Jio plans to offer its technology to global telecom operators

Ambani said Jio intends to partner with telecom operators worldwide by offering its end-to-end technology stack as a managed service, rather than acting only as a vendor or software-services provider.

He said Jio had filed more than 7,220 patents and had a base of over 12,000 engineers. Its technology spans autonomous networks, home platforms, devices, operating systems and digital applications.

The company plans to select international partners based on market opportunities, with the aim of creating business growth and monetising its technology capabilities. Jio sees potential in both developed and developing markets, drawing on its experience of deploying and operating its technology at scale in India.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 6:28 PM IST
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