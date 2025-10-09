Jio launches safety-first JioBharat phones and AI Classroom course at India Mobile Congress 2025

Jio unveiled its new range of JioBharat Phones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, featuring safety-first capabilities aimed at children, women, and the elderly. The telecom giant also announced the launch of Jio AI Classroom, a free foundation course powered by JioPC, designed to teach students the basics of artificial intelligence (AI).

The new JioBharat handsets focus on security, connectivity, and ease of use. They include features such as location tracking, usage management, and up to seven days of battery backup, making them suitable for vulnerable users.

The JioBharat Safety-First Phones start at Rs. 799 and are available through Jio Stores, JioMart, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and other offline retailers. The phones are designed to help families stay connected while providing greater control and protection against misuse.

The Usage Manager tool allows guardians to manage who can call or message their children or elderly relatives, while blocking unknown numbers. The location tracking feature lets users share their real-time location with trusted contacts, and caretakers can monitor both location and basic health details.

According to Jio, the handsets are particularly useful for elderly users, children, and women, offering peace of mind and protection against unwanted calls or social media distractions. Each device also delivers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Alongside the phone launch, Jio announced the Jio AI Classroom, a beginner-level course developed in collaboration with Jio Institute. The course is designed to make AI education accessible to students across India and can be accessed on PCs, laptops, and smart TVs through JioPC on Jio set-top boxes.

The curriculum introduces students to AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, and practical applications of artificial intelligence in learning and creativity. It includes video lecture modules, interactive assignments, and a capstone project powered by AI tools.

Jio said the course offers additional benefits to JioPC users, including bonus access to advanced AI tools, an extended learning roadmap, and a certificate from Jio Institute. Other participants will receive a digital completion badge upon finishing the course.

The four-week programme begins with an introduction to AI and progresses through creativity and communication applications, culminating in a practical project.