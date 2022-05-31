Jio now has a game controller that costs just Rs 3,499

Jio has launched a game controller in India and the company promises that it can last up to 8 hours on a single charge. Available on the official website, the Jio Game Controller is the first gaming product from Jio after primarily selling smartphones so far.

According to the description on the official website, the Jio Game Controller is compatible with Android tablets, Android TV, and other devices. However, the best experience of the game controller is with the Jio set-top box, as the company says. The device does not offer any access to cable TV channels that one can access with the likes of the Tata Play smart set-top box (previously called Tata Sky) and it only allows the user to watch content off OTT platforms and from the JioTV+ app that has some live TV shows and videos.

The Jio Game Controller features Bluetooth v4.1 technology that facilitates low latency connections, wireless range of up to 10 meters, and up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. It also comes with a rechargeable battery.

The game controller has a 20-button layout including two pressure-point triggers, an eight-direction arrow button, and joysticks. There are also two vibration feedback motors and there is also haptic control support.

Jio has priced the Game Controller for Rs 3,499 and it comes in a matte black colour. There is an option to buy the device on EMI from the Jio website. The device is not listed on Amazon or Flipkart yet so you can buy it only off the Jio website for now.

Also Read: Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea prepaid plans likely to get costlier this November

Also Read: Jio, Airtel in position to buy pan-India spectrum, uncertainty on VIL bid: Report