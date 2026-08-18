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Jio ₹299 plan stays, but ₹300 Prime membership locks its price for 1 year

Jio ₹299 plan stays, but ₹300 Prime membership locks its price for 1 year

Jio is keeping its popular ₹299 prepaid plan, but users who want protection from a possible tariff hike can pay ₹300 for Prime and lock the price.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 1:06 PM IST
Jio ₹299 plan stays, but ₹300 Prime membership locks its price for 1 year Jio ₹299 plan continues with Prime offering a one-year price guarantee to users

For many Jio users, the ₹299 prepaid recharge has remained a popular option because it balances daily data, entertainment benefits and a relatively affordable price. The plan has now become even more relevant after Airtel recently discontinued some prepaid options, including its ₹299 plan, pushing customers towards costlier alternatives.

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Jio, however, is taking a different approach. The company has confirmed that its ₹299 plan will continue for both new and existing users. But if you want protection from a possible price increase, there is an additional condition.

Jio Prime returns with a price guarantee

Jio is bringing back its Prime membership programme at a cost of ₹300. The biggest benefit is a one-year price guarantee on eligible Jio plans.

Must Read: Airtel discontinues four prepaid plans across India: What users need to know

For you, this means that if you subscribe to Jio Prime, you can continue recharging eligible plans at their current prices until September 5, 2027, even if Jio increases tariffs during this period. So, if the ₹299 plan becomes more expensive later, Prime members can continue getting it at the existing price during the guarantee period.

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However, the guarantee does not apply to every Jio plan. It is limited to eligible plans, meaning you should check the terms before assuming that all your future recharges will remain price-locked.

What do you get with the ₹299 plan?

The ₹299 prepaid plan continues to offer 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days. It also includes JioHotstar, 5,000GB of JioCloud storage and Google Gemini Pro.

Must Read: India has 1,700 GCCs employing 1.9 mn professionals: Can they move services up the value chain?

This means existing ₹299 users can continue accessing the same combination of daily data, entertainment, cloud storage and AI benefits without immediately shifting to a more expensive recharge.

Jio Prime also comes with vouchers

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The ₹300 membership includes cashback vouchers worth ₹600 in total. One ₹300 voucher can be used for a new JioHome or JioPC connection, while another ₹300 voucher is available when you add a new Jio SIM for a friend or family member.

You can purchase Jio Prime through the MyJio app, Jio.com, Jio Stores and authorised Jio partner stores. Existing prepaid and postpaid customers are eligible to join. New users can also access the programme by getting a Jio connection. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 1:06 PM IST
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