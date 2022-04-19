JioFiber launches 'Entertainment Bonaza' broadband plans: All details here

Telecom major Reliance Jio's broadband service JioFiber on Tuesday announced a slew of plans under its new "Entertainment Bonanza" category for postpaid users with zero installation fee. The new plans will be made available to all users from 22 April 2022, Jio said in a statement.

Here is a lowdown on the new postpaid plans of JioFiber broadband service:

1. Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users – Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection, the statement added.

2. Unlimited entertainment: Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. Additionally, by paying Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

3. Unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid Entertainment Apps – Users get access to 14 entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included) for easy access to Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more.

The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema

Graphic credit: Mohsin Shaikh

How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans:

A. Existing JioFiber Postpaid users:

-Select your entertainment plan in MyJio

-Pay advance rental for the new plan selected



B. Existing JioFiber Prepaid users:

-Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio

-Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone

-Select the entertainment plan in MyJio

-Make the advance payment for the plan chosen



In case of JioFiber users without STB, simply schedule an appointment for delivery of free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.