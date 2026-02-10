JioHotstar poaches top tech talents from Google, Flipkart, CRED, and others for AI innovation

Online streaming platform JioHotstar is hiring top tech talent to strengthen its product and engineering team. Reportedly, the company has hired talent from some of the top tech companies like Google, Flipkart, CRED, Amazon Pay, and Razorpay. The list also includes new hires from companies like Myntra, ShareChat and Cleartrip.

According to the Economic Times report, JioHotstar’s new hiring includes Shrinivas SG as SVP – Discovery and Personalisation. He previously worked with Flipkart as Director of Product.

Naveen Prashanth, as SVP – Consumer Marketing, who has previously worked in companies like Google and McKinsey.

Another key hire is Abhishek Sharan, as SVP – Engineering (Viewer Experience), who previously had a stint in companies like Flipkart and Myntra. However, most recently, he worked as Head of Engineering at SuperMoney.

For advertising and monetisation, the company has hired Abhishek Varshney as principal engineer – AdTech, who has worked with CRED, Razorpay, and Flipkart.

In addition, the new hires also include Chandramauli Singh (Previously with ShareChat) and Nishant Paliwal (previously worked in Cleartrip, Flipkart, and Intel) to strengthen product and platform engineering teams.

The latest round of hiring signals JioHotstar’s focus towards scaling the platform’s personalisation, discovery, advertising, and viewer experience with deeper AI integration and capabilities as competition intensifies in India’s fast-growing streaming market.

As part of previous hires in the leadership, David Zakkam joined JioHotstar to lead its analytics and data strategy, bringing data-led decisions across the platform. Additionally, the JioStar Group also appointed Stephen Bugaj as SVP – GenAI Content & Technology, bringing focus to generative AI-powered content and platform innovation.