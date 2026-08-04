Jio's new Rs 400 plan combines broadband, OTT benefits and more: All details

Must read: Need to keep your Jio SIM active? This is the cheapest prepaid plan you can buy

JioHome TV-only pack

The JioHome TV-only pack is priced at Rs 400 per month, in which customers can choose to pay Rs 1,000 for two months or Rs 2,000 for five months, offering alternative payment options for the same plan. Since it is a TV-only package, it will not include home broadband or Wi-Fi. It is designed for users who only want television services.

With this plan, customers can get access to over 1,000 live TV channels, get more than 12 bundled OTT entertainment apps, Play/Pause Live TV, and access YouTube on TV. Additionally, Jio is offering a Welcome Offer, under which subscribers receive 12 entertainment OTT apps at no extra cost as part of the plan.

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JioHome Wi-Fi-only plans

This is Jio’s standalone home broadband (Wi-Fi-only) plans with two speed options: 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps.

The 30Mbps option is priced at Rs 450 if you opt for the five-month plan costing ₹2,200. It includes everyday web browsing, streaming movies and TV shows, using smart home devices, video calls, and light work-from-home tasks.

Must read: Consumer Commission holds JioFiber guilty of poor service, orders ₹10,000 compensation

On the other hand, the 100 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 600 per month, with two payment options. This is designed for people who connect multiple devices simultaneously, stream high-quality content on several devices, play online games with lower latency, and need a faster and more reliable internet connection for work or entertainment.

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Wi-Fi, TV and OTT packs

This bundled JioHome plan combines broadband, live TV, and OTT streaming in a single subscription. Similar to the Wi-Fi-only plans, customers can choose between 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps internet speeds.

The 30 Mbps combo plan is priced at Rs 555, with a Rs 2,222 payment for 3 months + 1 month free. This includes unlimited 30 Mbps Wi-Fi, 1,000+ live TV channels, 12 bundled OTT apps, and access to TV and streaming content alongside broadband.

The 100 Mbps combo plan is priced at Rs 707, with a payment option of Rs 2,122 for 2 months + 1 month free. This includes unlimited 100 Mbps broadband, 1,000+ live TV channels, 12 OTT apps, faster speeds for multiple connected devices, and smoother streaming on multiple screens with reduced buffering.