Jio's next growth bet: How AI, cloud, financial services and enterprise businesses could drive expansion

With investors now looking beyond listing gains, the focus is shifting to whether Jio can translate its scale and technology investments into additional revenue streams and sustained profitability.

AI and digital services: Building beyond connectivity

Artificial intelligence is emerging as one of Jio's key growth priorities. The company is developing its digital ecosystem through partnerships and offerings spanning entertainment, AI, financial services and productivity.

Its investor presentation identifies AI as an important part of its strategy to deepen customer engagement and distribute digital services at scale. Its offerings include Gemini AI Pro and productivity tools such as Canva Pro.

Advertisement

Jio's proprietary technology capabilities, including its JioBrain AI platform, could also help it develop solutions for businesses and consumers. Brokerage Geojit has identified AI and digital platforms as potential medium- to long-term earnings drivers.

However, the extent to which these services will contribute to revenue and profitability will depend on their commercial adoption and monetisation.

Financial services: Using its distribution advantage

Financial services represent another opportunity for Jio to expand its presence in consumers' daily transactions.

Through Jio Financial Services and its partnership with BlackRock, the company is seeking to participate in India's expanding financial services and investment market.

Advertisement

The larger opportunity lies in leveraging its existing customer base and digital distribution capabilities to reach consumers at scale. This could help it build a broader financial services ecosystem rather than depending entirely on telecom subscriptions.

However, the company has not disclosed separate revenue or profitability targets for these emerging financial services businesses in its Q2 FY27 presentation.

MUST READ: Jio cuts net debt 79% to ₹8,822 crore: What it means for its next growth phase

Cloud and enterprise: A bigger business opportunity

Jio is also looking to expand beyond consumer connectivity into enterprise technology. Its offerings span cloud computing, enterprise cloud, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud interconnect, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), video analytics and private 5G.

The opportunity is significant. Canara Bank Securities has highlighted an addressable enterprise connectivity market worth $56 billion. The brokerage also noted that Jio already provides connectivity and surveillance services to 65% of Indian bank branches.

Jio's strategy is to combine connectivity, cloud, communications platforms and cybersecurity into integrated solutions for businesses. This could allow the company to increase its share of existing enterprise customers' technology spending.

Small businesses are another target segment, with Jio planning to use AirFiber and its distribution network to reach underserved enterprises.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: RIL Q2 profit jumps 41% to Rs 25,548 crore; Jio ARPU rises to Rs 218.8

International expansion: Taking Indian technology global

Jio's ambitions are not restricted to India. The company plans to commercialise proprietary technologies developed and deployed domestically in overseas markets through partnerships with local players.

Its investor presentation identifies an asset-light, platform-based approach, under which Jio would provide technology and managed services rather than undertake large infrastructure investments in every market.

Potential areas include 5G technology, broadband platforms and enterprise solutions.

Can these businesses drive the next growth phase?

Jio enters this expansion phase with a substantial connectivity business. Its customer base reached 542.4 million in September 2026, including 300 million 5G subscribers. Its broadband homes increased to 30 million, while monthly data consumption per customer rose to 44.2 GB.

Financial performance also provides room for expansion. Q2 FY27 revenue from operations increased 11.4% year-on-year to ₹40,475 crore, while EBITDA rose 16.6% to ₹21,879 crore. Net debt declined nearly 79% to ₹8,822 crore.

The challenge now is to convert its technology investments, partnerships and customer reach into meaningful incremental earnings. For investors, Jio's next phase will be judged not just by subscriber additions or telecom market share, but by how successfully it builds profitable businesses beyond connectivity.

Advertisement

DO READ: Jio Platform's mega debut makes India top IPO market in October: Report