Jio’s ₹3,599 anniversary plan vs Airtel and Vi: Which annual recharge offers the most value?

Must Read: Jio at 10: Firm's ₹3,599 annual plan gets a major upgrade. Here’s what’s new

While Airtel brings Adobe Express Premium and security features, Vi focuses on flexible data usage with half-day unlimited data and weekend rollover. If you are planning an annual recharge, here is how the three plans compare and what each one offers.

Jio adds data, OTT and AI benefits

Jio’s new ₹3,599 plan offers 2.5GB high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and unlimited 5G for eligible users. Its anniversary offer adds 120GB bonus data, credited as 10GB every month for 12 months, taking potential annual high-speed data to 1,032.5GB.

The plan also includes JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, 12 JioTV Pro Pack vouchers and access to more than 1,000 live TV channels. You also get an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, 5TB of cloud storage, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage. Partner benefits include vouchers and discounts from EaseMyTrip, AJIO and Cinépolis.

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Airtel bundles productivity and entertainment

Airtel’s ₹3,599 plan offers 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS daily, 365-day validity and unlimited 5G.

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The plan includes 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, while Airtel Safe provides spam-call alerts, fraud-link blocking and protection against OTP-led bank frauds. You also get free HelloTunes and Airtel Xstream Play content, including movies, shows, and live TV, along with free versions of SonyLIV, Chana Jor, and Runn TV.

Vi focuses on flexible data usage

Vi’s ₹3,599 plan offers 2GB of data per day for 365 days. Its key differentiators are half-day unlimited data from midnight to noon and weekend data rollover, which allows unused Monday-to-Friday data to be carried over to Saturday and Sunday.

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Benefit Jio Airtel Vi Price ₹3,599 ₹3,599 ₹3,599 Validity 365 days 365 days 365 days Daily data 2.5GB/day 2GB/day 2GB/day Bonus data 120GB - - 5G Unlimited Unlimited - SMS 100/day 100/day - OTT JioHotstar, JioTV Pro Xstream Play - AI Google Gemini Pro, 18 months - - Cloud storage 5TB + 50GB JioAICloud - - Other benefits Partner vouchers Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Safe Half-day unlimited data, weekend rollover

Which ₹3,599 plan should you choose?

Jio stands out if you want higher daily data along with AI, cloud storage and OTT benefits. Airtel could appeal to users who value Adobe Express, security features and entertainment. Vi is worth considering if your priority is flexible data usage, particularly during mornings and weekends.

At the same ₹3,599 price, your choice ultimately depends on whether you value bundled services, productivity benefits or flexible data access.