Jobs said no to a touchscreen Mac. Ternus says it’s Apple’s next big bet

Must read: Goodbye LCD, hello touchscreen: Apple unveils OLED MacBook Pro with touch display

However, the question remains the same: why did Apple decide to launch the MacBook Pro with a touch display now? Learn how Steve Jobs felt, and why Apple is considering a touchscreen as its next big Mac bet.

Why did Jobs dismiss touchscreens for Macs?

16 years ago, Jobs publicly dismissed the idea of bringing touch support to MacBook screens at Apple’s “Back to the Mac” event. “Touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical,” Jobs said. He argued that using a touchscreen on a laptop can feel uncomfortable because you have to keep lifting your arm to touch the screen.

Advertisement

He believed that it's more convenient to keep your hands on the keyboard or trackpad rather than repeatedly reaching up to the screen. For this reason, Apple has carefully engineered its trackpad to offer precise cursor control and intuitive gestures, making it a natural way to interact with the laptop.

Apple’s head of product marketing, Phil Schiller, also dismissed the idea of a touchscreen display on its laptop, claiming that the company has explored the idea, but it made less sense. Later, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi made a similar claim.

Must read: Apple MacBook Pro M6 launched in India starts at ₹2,39,900: Check specs and new features

However, John Ternus appears to have a different idea about how users should interact with their MacBooks, with the new MacBook Pro featuring a touch display potentially signalling a shift in Apple’s long-standing approach to laptop design.

Advertisement

Why Apple launched MacBook Pro with touch support

Ternus told Wired (a paywalled report) that Apple has been experimenting with touch displays for quite some time. “The Mac is first and foremost an indirect input device, built around the trackpad and keyboard. But I think there are times when it's comfortable and handy to have touch,” he said.

“We needed to get to a point where adding touch didn't make the product lesser in any way. It didn't make it heavier. It didn't make it thicker. That came together with the OLED screen, the best display we've ever put into a Mac. All of these things, and, oh yeah, it has touch as well,” he added.

Hardware chief Johny Srouji further emphasised Apple's evolving display technology, Apple’s own silicon chips, and software that helped make touchscreen integration meet the company’s quality standards.

Marketing chief Greg Joswiak also highlighted that its professional users have been asking for touch support for quite some time. He also believes younger creators expect touch controls because they have grown up using touchscreen phones and tablets.

Must read: Apple unveils iPad mini with OLED display, A20 Pro chip and IP67 rating: All details

Advertisement

Apple claims that it has addressed several pain points of a touch display with the new MacBook Pro. The company brings improved thermal architecture, an anti-reflective coating, and a reinforced hinge that keeps the screen stable when users tap or press it, preventing excessive wobbling.

PROLED MacBook Pro: What’s new in display

Apple has upgraded the MacBook Pro display in several ways, bringing a new high-end user experience. The laptop features a Tandem OLED Panel, which Apple calls a “PROLED XDR” display.

The display claims to deliver 10,00,00,000:1 contrast ratio and 2,000 nits of peak HDR and SDR brightness. The highlight of the display is its support, allowing users to tap, scroll, pinch to zoom, and draw directly on the screen.

Another new addition includes an iPhone-like Dynamic Island that replaces the display notch. Lastly, it comes with slimmer bezels, giving more space to the screen.