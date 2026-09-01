John Ternus could oversee 10 new Apple products: How his era may differ from Tim Cook’s

The incoming product slate is expected to span smartphones, smart-home devices, wearables and new computing formats. That would represent a significant change in scale compared with the major new product categories introduced during Tim Cook’s tenure.

For Apple users, the coming years could therefore bring devices that go well beyond the company’s familiar iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch lineup.

Ternus’ first major product could be a foldable iPhone

According to a Bloomberg report, Ternus is poised to oversee roughly 10 major new product categories during his tenure. His first major launch could arrive less than two weeks after taking over as CEO, with Apple expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone.

Must Read: Inside Tim Cook’s rise at Apple: The journey from operations to CEO

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The device is expected to cost $2,000 or more and is being positioned as a product that could attract Android users who have already adopted foldable phones. Apple is reportedly focusing on durability, an invisible crease, an iPad-like user experience and high performance.

From smart home devices to AI wearables

The reported pipeline extends well beyond the foldable iPhone. Apple is said to be developing a smart home hub with a screen, a tabletop robot with a display mounted on a moving robotic arm, and a privacy-focused security camera.

The company is also reportedly exploring AI-focused wearables, including smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods and a circular AI pendant that could be worn around the neck or attached to clothing. These products could provide additional data for Apple’s AI systems.

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New Macs, AR glasses and a larger iPad

Apple’s reported roadmap also includes a touchscreen MacBook, an augmented-reality glasses project targeted for 2028-2030 and a 20-inch foldable iPad. The AR glasses could eventually serve as a potential replacement for the iPhone.

That pipeline stands in contrast to Cook’s era, when the three major new product categories were Apple Watch, AirPods and Vision Pro.

For Ternus, the challenge will be turning this ambitious hardware pipeline into products while also helping Apple strengthen the AI capabilities needed to support them.