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John Ternus closes in on major milestone ahead of Apple’s Sept 9 event

John Ternus closes in on major milestone ahead of Apple’s Sept 9 event

Apple’s new chief has quickly built a sizeable online following, while his unexpectedly viral first post has drawn millions of views and attention from high-profile names ahead of the event.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 2:15 PM IST
John Ternus closes in on major milestone ahead of Apple’s Sept 9 eventJohn Ternus nears 1 million X followers ahead of Apple's September 9 launch event.

Apple CEO John Ternus could soon cross 1 million followers on X, just days before his first major product event as the company’s chief executive. 

Ternus created his account before taking charge of Apple, but his first post arrived on September 1 - a simple “hello” that quickly went viral. The post has since gathered around 88 million views, turning his social media debut into a major online moment. 

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With Apple’s September 9 event approaching, Ternus’ rapidly growing audience is adding another layer of attention to his public debut as CEO, as the company prepares to showcase its latest products under his leadership.

Ternus closes in on 1 million followers

With 957,000 followers currently on his X profile as of September 7, Ternus needs only 43,000 more to cross the 1 million follower mark. 

Ever since his first post, he has experienced rapid follower growth. Now, merely days into his role as CEO of Apple, he stands on the verge of reaching this significant milestone.

The surge comes as Ternus steps into one of the technology industry’s most closely watched leadership roles. His presence on X also gives the new Apple chief a more visible public profile after years of maintaining a relatively low profile outside the company’s hardware organisation

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One-word post gets 88 million views

Ternus’ first post on September 1 contained just one word. Despite its simplicity, the post quickly drew enormous attention and has since reached around 88 million views.

The timing makes the post particularly notable. Ternus became Apple CEO on September 1, replacing Tim Cook, and his first major public appearance in the role is scheduled for September 9, when Apple is expected to unveil its latest products.

All eyes on September 9

Ternus’ social media debut offers an early glimpse of the attention surrounding the company’s new CEO. His September 9 product presentation will come as his X audience approaches a major milestone, giving his first event as CEO an unusually large online spotlight.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 12:06 PM IST
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