Joined Microsoft with hope, got an exit offer in 3 months: Indian techie’s claim

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An exit email and questions without clear answers

The developer shared his experience in a Reddit post, saying he had joined Microsoft three months earlier and had limited familiarity with the codebase. The employee worried that accepting the offer could put him on a layoff list.

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That fear is the employee’s interpretation, not confirmation of a planned job cut. Microsoft has not said that workers who decline the offer will automatically be laid off.

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For someone who joined recently, the uncertainty can be particularly difficult. They may still be learning internal systems, building relationships with colleagues and trying to establish themselves in the role. An invitation to leave during this period can raise doubts about whether to stay, accept the package or start considering alternatives.

What Microsoft’s voluntary exit programme means

In an October 26 blog post, Microsoft announced its Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for eligible employees at internal level 70 and below in participating teams in India, the US, the UK and Canada.

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The time-limited programme offers financial support and career-planning resources to employees who choose to leave. Microsoft said participation varies by organisation, depending on business priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs. Not every team is included.

The announcement does not establish that the company is planning to remove every employee who receives an offer, nor does it guarantee that all roles will remain unchanged.

For Indian tech workers, the developer’s experience leaves a difficult question hanging - when an exit offer arrives unexpectedly, how much reassurance does a job at a major technology company really provide?