'Just blame AI': Trump hints at using artificial intelligence as shield for controversies

US President Donald Trump has suggested that artificial intelligence could become a convenient scapegoat for political controversies, raising concerns about how the technology might be used to deflect accountability.

Speaking at the White House this week, Trump was asked about a viral video that appeared to show a bag being tossed out of a window at the presidential residence. Although officials had already explained it was routine maintenance, Trump dismissed the clip by saying: “That’s probably AI-generated.” He added that the White House windows are sealed and bulletproof, joking that even First Lady Melania Trump had complained about not being able to open them for fresh air.

But Trump went further, framing AI as both a threat and an excuse. “One of the problems we have with AI, it’s both good and bad. If something happens really bad, just blame AI,” he remarked, hinting that future scandals could be brushed aside as artificial fabrications.

This casual dismissal reflects a growing trend in Trump’s relationship with AI. In July, he reposted a fabricated video that falsely depicted former President Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office. He also admitted to being fooled by a machine-made life-long video montage of himself, from childhood to the present day.

Experts warn that as deepfake technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, it could destabilise politics by eroding public trust in what is real. If leaders begin to label inconvenient evidence as AI-generated, whether true or not, the result could be a dangerous precedent where accountability becomes optional and facts are endlessly disputed.

For Trump, AI appears to represent both risk and opportunity. While he acknowledges its ability to create “phony things,” he also seems to see it as a ready-made shield against future controversies. In his own words, the solution may be simple: “just blame AI.”