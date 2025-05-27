Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils ‘Innovate to Transform’ as theme for India Mobile Congress 2025

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Monday unveiled the theme for the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC): ‘Innovate to Transform’. The annual tech event will take place from 8 to 11 October 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The theme underscores the critical role of innovation in enabling transformative change across sectors such as telecom, infrastructure, and sustainability. Speaking at the launch, Scindia emphasised India's growing leadership in digital transformation and its commitment to shaping, not following, the future.

“India today is leading the revolution in the telecommunications space… We have never waited for the future to arrive but have always shaped it,” said Scindia. He noted India’s strides in developing a domestic 4G stack and the country’s position among the top six nations filing patents for 6G technology. “DSS: Design, Solve, and Scale, has to be our chemical formula in this journey,” he added.

Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 is expected to attract over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries. The event will host 400+ exhibitors and over 7,000 global delegates. A major highlight will be the flagship startup initiative ASPIRE, introduced in 2023, which this year will feature over 500 startups and connect them with over 300 investors, VCs, and incubators for mentorship and pitching sessions.

Advertisement

Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom) and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission (DCC), said the growth of IMC is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) by 2047 through technological innovation. “We were laggards in 4G, we matched the world in 5G, and we aim to lead in 6G,” Mittal remarked.

COAI Chairman Abhijit Kishore reflected on IMC’s evolution since its inception in 2017. “The success of IMC over the last eight years is not just measured in numbers but in the impact it has created on industries, communities, and the nation at large,” he said.

IMC 2025 will showcase over 1,000 use-cases across 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, green technology, and electronics manufacturing. Organisers say this year’s edition aims to surpass the success of IMC 2024, which drew over 175,000 attendees from more than 120 countries.