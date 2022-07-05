K is Back: Redmi’s K50i 5G might launch in India soon

Redmi might soon launch a new K-series smartphone in India and the company has been trying to build some hype around it. The brand recently shared a tweet with a very cryptic “K is Back”. This indicates that there is a K-series device coming, but doesn’t provide any other hints about which one it might be.

However, rumour has it that might be the Redmi K50i 5G. A Xiaomi device with a 220412161 model number was recently approved by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), and reports suggest that this device is going to be launched with the Redmi K50i 5G moniker.

Diving right into the action! 💪#Giveaway Alert 🚨

𝐅𝐢𝐯𝐞 #RedmiEarbuds3Pro up for grabs!



➡️ How many people formed the human K?



Tweet using #RedmiKIsBack #RedmiKFanGiveaway and stand a chance to WIN! pic.twitter.com/JFm1ELy9OW — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 4, 2022

Now, Redmi recently launched the Redmi Note 11T Pro in China and it was rebranded as the Poco X4 GT got the global market. This is the device that is coming to India as the Redmi K50i 5G. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 5G, that made its debut in China, is also expected to launch as the Redmi K50i Pro 5G in India, but it is not clear yet if both the launches are going to happen at the same time.

Redmi K50i 5G specs

According to reports, the Redmi K50i 5G has been tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 144Hz display. Under the hood there is the Dimensity 8100 chipset and the smartphone will be launched in two size variants - a 6GB/128GB and an 8GB/128GB.

The Redmi K50i 5G is going to run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box and be powered by a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. For cameras, the Redmi K50i 5G is expected to feature a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera on the back. For selfies and video calls there is a 16MP camera on the front. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Redmi K50i 5G.

Redmi has not shared when we might see the Redmi K50i 5G launch, but it should happen this month.

Also Read: Poco X4 GT specifications confirmed ahead of Poco F4 5G launch

Also Read: Redmi Note 12 tipped to launch later this year, key features leaked online