K-Pop, True Crime, and Bollywood: What India asked Alexa in 2025

Amazon has released data detailing the most popular voice requests from Alexa customers in India during 2025, revealing a diverse range of public curiosity spanning entertainment and information. Users turned to the voice assistant for quick, hands-free access to trivia and media across English, Hindi, and Hinglish.

The key trends show that customers in India were fascinated by K-Pop sensations and sports figures, alongside consistent interest in Bollywood trivia and true crime podcasts.

Entertainment Requests Led the Charts

Music requests continued to be a primary function of the voice assistant in Indian households. The viral K-Pop track APT by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars was among the most-requested songs via Alexa and Amazon Music. Other popular tracks included Shaky, Sapphire, Saiyaara, Sahiba, and Golden. The artists whose songs were played most frequently included Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Shreya Ghoshal, as well as global names like Bruno Mars and ROSÉ, and Indian legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

When requesting general information about musicians, K-Pop artists BTS, Jennie, and Blackpink were prominent, sitting alongside international stars such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Michael Jackson. Among Indian artists, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar, and Kishore Kumar were the most asked-about.

Users also showed significant interest in podcasts spanning genres from true crime to spirituality and business. The top requested podcasts included 'The Horror Show by Khooni Monday', 'The Desi Crime Podcast', 'Finshots Daily', 'The Stories of Mahabharata', 'The Sadhguru Podcast - Of Mystics and Mistakes', Raj Shamani's 'Figuring Out', and 'The Ranveer Show'.

Celebrity and Business Curiosity

Trivia about famous personalities, including actors, athletes, and business leaders, accounted for a substantial number of queries.

Users frequently ask questions regarding net worth, with Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jeff Bezos, and Virat Kohli being the most-asked-about figures. Queries regarding the spouses of public figures were also common, with requests most popular for Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The most-asked-about actors in English were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar. In Hindi, the list was led again by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Dharmendra.

In sports, popular figures included Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma. Questions about height were also popular for sports stars and actors, with Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi featuring prominently.

General Knowledge Requests

Beyond entertainment and celebrity gossip, Alexa was widely used for quick general knowledge and current affairs. Popular requests included trivia about political leaders, geography, and population. Customers frequently asked questions such as "Alexa, who is the Prime Minister of India?" and "Alexa, who is the President of the United States?". Queries were also made about Delhi's Chief Minister.

All the data is based on Indian customers' interactions with Alexa from January 2025 to November 2025.