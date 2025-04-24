Karnataka launches digital ad guidelines, invites applicants; Platforms like Meta, YouTube now in scope

Karnataka has announced the launch of its Digital Advertising Guidelines-2024, becoming the first state in India to formalise digital media engagement for public communication. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the new policy will help streamline how the state promotes its schemes and policies using digital platforms.

Calling it a landmark initiative, the Chief Minister said the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has begun empanelling digital media outlets and advertising agencies to execute government campaigns. “Digital advertising has become more influential than traditional media and reaches far more people,” he said in a statement.

Under the guidelines, all government departments, boards, corporations, local bodies, and municipalities in Karnataka must route their digital advertisements through the DIPR.

Eligible platforms include streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar; social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and Telegram; and search engines like Google and Bing.

Who can apply:

Digital media entities must have a minimum of one lakh app downloads, consistent content publication for at least a year, and be registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Digital advertising agencies must be at least two years old, registered with MCA, GST compliant, have a full-fledged office in Karnataka, and maintain valid tie-ups with platforms like Google and Meta.

The DIPR will revoke empanelment if agencies fail to meet the criteria or if platforms are found publishing illicit content.

Applications can be submitted via the Seva Sindhu portal (www.sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in) by May 15, 2025. The full eligibility requirements are listed in the Karnataka Digital Advertising Guidelines 2024.